First the “Impossible Whopper”, now “Beyond Meat” Chicken?
ORANGEBURG, SC - APRIL 04: Promotional Atmosphhere at KFC on April 4, 2018 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for KFC)
While everyone else is fighting over chicken sandwiches, KFC is turning attention to plant-based “chicken.”
KFC will test a Beyond Meat version of their fried chicken in one restaurant in Atlanta.
Customers will be asked their opinion on the taste and KFC will decide what they will do next.
The fake chicken test starts on Tuesday. Read the complete story from Buzz Feed here.