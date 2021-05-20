First Responders and Teachers are getting a Disney Deal
(Photo by MN Chan/Getty Images)
Disney is giving teachers and first responders incentives to visit their parks. They have announced they will offer discounts at their various resorts over the summer.
They will now also have a “Passport to Savings” booklet. It includes coupons for various Disney Springs merchants.
Some include House of Blues Restaurant & Bar, Rainforest Café, The Polite Pig, and STK Orlando.
Discounts are available now through July 10th.