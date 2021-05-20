      Weather Alert

First Responders and Teachers are getting a Disney Deal

May 20, 2021 @ 7:11am
(Photo by MN Chan/Getty Images)

Disney is giving teachers and first responders incentives to visit their parks. They have announced they will offer discounts at their various resorts over the summer.

They will now also have a “Passport to Savings” booklet. It includes coupons for various Disney Springs merchants.

Some include House of Blues Restaurant & Bar, Rainforest Café, The Polite Pig, and STK Orlando.

Discounts are available now through July 10th.

Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
Lost $250,000 Lottery Ticket Found Under Winner’s Dresser
WEST FEST at Lincoln-Way West High School New Lenox!
SOCIAL MEDIA POST ABOUT ATTACK ON GRUNDY COUNTY TEEN GOES VIRAL
Employee And Customer Fight Outside Oswego Portillo’s