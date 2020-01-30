First Person-To-Person Coronavirus Case Confirmed In U.S.; Couple From Chicago
A husband and wife in Chicago are now both dealing with the Coronavirus. It’s the first person-to-person case in the U.S. WGN reports the two had been to Wuhan, China, where the virus is causing the most damage. One-hundred-seventy people in China have been killed by the Coronavirus. The husband and wife in Illinois are now hospitalized and they’re just two of six people dealing with the virus in the U.S. Two others are in California while one person is infected in Arizona and another in Washington state.