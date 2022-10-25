First Performers Announced For The 2022 CMA Awards

The Country Music Association has announced the first few performances for this year’s CMA Awards.

Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, and Kelsea Ballerini are a few of the big names who will hit the stage.

The show will open with an all-star tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Also announced as performing on the show are Carly Pearce, the Zac Brown Band, Jimmie Allen, Hardy, and Luke Bryan who will also co-host with Football star Peyton Manning.

The 56th annual CMA’s will air on ABC on November 9.