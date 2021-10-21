First Ever Halloween Walk In Bolingbrook

Let the Ghoul Times Roll! The Village of Bolingbrook presents the 2021 Halloween Walk. For the first time ever, Bolingbrook invited residents, non-profit organizations, businesses and other groups to set up spook-tacular displays along the path behind town Center. Grab your friends and family and take stroll among the witches, ghosts, and scarecrows. It’ll be a skele-TON of fun!
The walk will be open to the public Friday, October 22nd through Sunday, October 31st. The walk located at 375 W. Briarcliff Rd, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 allows for safe family fun taking place outdoors. Visitors are encouraged to socially distance themselves from other groups as they enjoy the festivities.
Additional events are to be held at the walk including a Senior Citizen Night, Family Safety Day, and more! Stay up to date with special events by following the Village of Bolingbrook’s Community Calendar at www.bolingbrook.com/communitycalendar.