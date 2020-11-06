      Weather Alert

First Couple to Get Married At The New Will County Courthouse

Nov 6, 2020 @ 9:40am

It was love at first latte. Jason and Candi had their first date at a Starbuck’s and they’ve never looked back. After a year of dating they got engaged during COVID in May and had planned to get married in DuPage County in October. But the date was moved to December due to COVID. Jason who comes to Joliet a lot applied for a license at the Will County Courthouse and a twist of fate and scheduling put them number one. They didn’t know until they got to the new courthouse that they would be the first to get married there on November 2nd. Congratulations.

Popular Posts
A Truck-Sized Asteroid Will "Buzz Cut" Earth Today
Restaurant Spotlight: Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council #4400 1813 East Cass Street in Joliet
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: To Be Happier - Get Out Of Your House
Kenny Chesney, Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney, Headline Veterans Day Auction
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 3 Ways to Stay Positive in Tough Times