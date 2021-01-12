      Weather Alert

First Chick-fil-A in Joliet Opens This Week

Jan 12, 2021 @ 10:16am

Nearly 2 years after WJOL first reported that a Chick-fil-A would be taking over the closed Lonestar Steakhouse on Route 30 in Joliet, the grand opening is happening. The fast food chain will open on Thursday, January 14th. There will be a double drive-thru and curbside pick-up.

Demolition and construction began this past summer. The Chick-fil-A located at 2705 Plainfield Road.

WJOL has learned that the fast-food chain will not use all of the property they purchased.  Once the restaurant is opened the west side of the fast food chain will be used for additional retail space.

Popular Posts
Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Reef Launches 32-Acre Underwater Reef Park
Roy Gregory Takes the All-New Ford Bronco Sport for a Ride!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 11 Steps to Create Unity, Keep Loyalty and Rebuild Trust
Final Chance to Win A 2021 WCCQ Punta Cana Beach Party Trip
Will Co Prosecutors Expunging Hundreds Of Low-Level Marijuana Possession Cases