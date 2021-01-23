      Weather Alert

First Big Snowfall of 2021? Possibly Monday into Tuesday

Jan 23, 2021 @ 12:15pm
When was the last time you had your snow shovel out? It’s been a little while, but Monday could be a different story.

From the National Weather Service:

There is a potential for a winter storm to impact the region
Monday into Tuesday. Snow accumulations of at least several inches
are becoming increasingly likely for locales near and north of
I-80, where a swath of six inches or more of snow is possible. A
wintry mix, including freezing rain, is likely south of I-80.

Snow may start between 11am-noon and continue into the evening hours. 
The bulk of the snow should fall late Monday afternoon into Monday 
late evening.
