First Big Snowfall of 2021? Possibly Monday into Tuesday
When was the last time you had your snow shovel out? It’s been a little while, but Monday could be a different story.
From the National Weather Service:
There is a potential for a winter storm to impact the region
Monday into Tuesday. Snow accumulations of at least several inches
are becoming increasingly likely for locales near and north of
I-80, where a swath of six inches or more of snow is possible. A
wintry mix, including freezing rain, is likely south of I-80.
Snow may start between 11am-noon and continue into the evening hours.
The bulk of the snow should fall late Monday afternoon into Monday
late evening.