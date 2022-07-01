Fireworks Safety In Focus As The 4th Approaches

Officials are urging people to use caution and warning about the dangers of fireworks this 4th of July. A Chicago Fire Department official says accidents can happen to anyone. He’s seen children lose fingers and adults suffer even worse harm.
Doctors say fireworks injuries are a 100-percent preventable epidemic. To stay safe, the American Red Cross recommends keeping water nearby in case of a fire, wearing eye protection, and never trying to relight a dud. It’s also important to remember that pets, veterans, and others may be affected by the noises and lights.