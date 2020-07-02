Fireworks by Town (Cancelled or Still On!)

Getty Images
Because of Covid-19 restrictions many towns have cancelled their 4th of July Celebrations. Here’s an alphabetical list by towns in our area. The list includes shows that are happening and those that have been cancelled. A complete list is available thru The Patch here.
Aurora
Aurora’s Fourth Of July Celebration canceled
Batavia
Batavia’s 4th of July Sky Concert canceled
Beecher
Canceled
Bolingbrook
4th of July Drive-Up Fireworks
July 4: Drive-up fireworks are happening at Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive, after dusk. The All American Festival is canceled. Guests should maintain social distancing and watch the display from their vehicles; parking available in parking lots near the golf club and on the street.
Channahon
Independence Day Celebration canceled
CHICAGO
Canceled — Navy Pier’s usual 4th of July fireworks display was called off, along with its Wednesday and Saturday fireworks shows.
Downers Grove/Woodridge/Darien
4th of July Parade and Fireworks canceled
Frankfort
Fourth of July Celebration canceled
Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn’s 4th of July Parade and Fireworks canceled
Lockport
July 3 Fireworks canceled
Joliet
Joliet’s 74th Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show – fireworks happening but modified; no one allowed in the stadium
July 4: Fireworks at dusk, around 9:15 p.m. Parking details TBA.
Joliet Memorial Stadium, 3000 W. Jefferson St.
Bicentennial Park July 3 Independence Celebration and Fireworks canceled
Lemont
Independence Day Extravaganza canceled, but there will be a “America’s Birthday Parade — Bringing the Red, White and Blue to You” parade through town from 6 to 9 p.m. July 3. Parade route TBA
Lisle
Eyes To The Skies Festival canceled
July 4: Parade at 10 a.m. starting at Kennedy Junior High School
Mokena
Mokena 4th of July parade canceled; fireworks still happening
July 4: Fireworks at dusk, limited in-person attendance allowed as well as a video stream
Ozinga Bros. property, 19001 Old Lagrange Road
Naperville
Fireworks from 9 to 10:30 p.m. July 4 from Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive. Guests can watch from the field while social distancing or remain in their cars. Additional parking will be available at Neuqua Valley High School, 3220 Cedar Glade Drive.
New Lenox
Independence Day Celebration canceled; parade honoring military, first responders, health care workers, teachers and essential workers is scheduled for 11 a.m. July 4
Oak Brook
Taste of Oak Brook canceled
Orland Park
Independence Day Celebration is still happening with modifications
July 4: Concert at 7:15 p.m. featuring Gone 2 Paradise band followed by fireworks
Centennial Park, 15600 West Ave.
Oswego
Independence Day Fireworks happening with social distancing in place
July 4: 9 p.m.
Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road in Oswego
Palos
Independence Day Celebration and fireworks canceled
Plainfield
Patriotic Picnic & Fireworks canceled
Romeoville
July 3 Fireworks Shows
July 3: The village will host three separate fireworks displays from different locations so residents can watch from home. Shows start at 9:30 p.m.
St. Charles
Independence Day Festivities canceled
Tinley Park
4th of July Celebration and fireworks canceled
Wheaton
Independence Day Celebration canceled
Yorkville
July 4th Fireworks and Neighborhood Parades
July 4: fireworks at dusk from the corner of Route 47 and Countrywide Parkway