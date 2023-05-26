98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Fireman Caleb Bustin

May 26, 2023 10:53AM CDT
Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Jacob Joy, Navy Office of Community Outreach

 

Fireman Caleb Bustin, a native of Warrenville, Illinois, serves in Japan aboard a forward-deployed U.S. Navy warship.

Bustin joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Bustin serves as a gas turbine systems (mechanical) aboard USS Higgins.

“I joined the Navy because I come from a military family,” said Bustin. “My father was in the Navy, one of my grandfathers was in the Army and the other grandfather served in the Air Force.”

Growing up in Warrenville, Bustin attended Wheaton Warrenville South High School and graduated in 2022.

For full story, follow link Below

Full Story

