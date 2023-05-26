Fireman Caleb Bustin, a native of Warrenville, Illinois, serves in Japan aboard a forward-deployed U.S. Navy warship.

Bustin joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Bustin serves as a gas turbine systems (mechanical) aboard USS Higgins.

“I joined the Navy because I come from a military family,” said Bustin. “My father was in the Navy, one of my grandfathers was in the Army and the other grandfather served in the Air Force.”

Growing up in Warrenville, Bustin attended Wheaton Warrenville South High School and graduated in 2022.

