Fire in Plainfield Leaves Home Uninhabitable

Feb 24, 2021 @ 3:39pm

A residential fire Plainfield on Wednesday morning has left the home uninhabitable. A call to 9-1-1 reporting a house fire was received at 7:12 am. When fire crews arrived on scene they found that all residents and their pets had escaped safely from the home. Fire crews found a fire in the attic and the response was upgraded to a full still at 7:20 am which brought assistance to the scene from the Joliet Fire Department, Lockport Fire Protection District, Minooka Fire Protection District, Oswego Fire Protection District and Troy Fire Protection District. Station coverage for Plainfield was provided by the Bolingbrook Fire Department, Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District, Naperville Fire Department and Romeoville Fire Department. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced family and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the MABAS Division 15 Fire Investigators.

