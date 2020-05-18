Fire Destroys House in Channahon
The Channahon Fire Protection district is sharing details regarding a house fire on Monday morning. It was at approximately 7:43 AM, that units were dispatched for a brush fire in the area of W. Bluff Road and S. Edwin Drive.
Upon arrival, fire companies accessed an approximately 1,250 foot driveway and found a single family ranch with fire visible out the roof. The house was determined to be vacant and abandoned after further investigation. No injuries were sustained by firefighters during the operation. Additional resources were summoned to the scene for assistance.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation at this time.