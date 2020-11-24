Fiona Apple, Brittany Howard, In This Moment & more among rock nominees for 2021 Grammys
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicThe Recording Academy has revealed the nominees in the rock categories for the 2021 Grammys.
The Best Rock Song nominees are Fiona Apple‘s “Shameika,” Tame Impala‘s “Lost in Yesterday,” Brittany Howard‘s “Stay High,” Phoebe Bridgers‘ “Kyoto” and Big Thief‘s “Not.”
HAIM‘s “The Steps” is up for Best Rock Performance, along with Apple’s “Shameika,” Howard’s “Stay High,” Bridgers’ “Kyoto,” Big Thief’s “Not,” and “Daylight,” by Grace Potter.
In the Best Alternative Music Album category, you’ll find Apple’s Fetch the Bold Cutters, Tame Impala’s The Slow Rush, Howard’s Jaime, Beck‘s “Hyperspace” and Bridgers’ Punisher.
The Best Rock Album nominees are The Strokes‘ The New Abnormal, Potter’s Daylight, Sturgill Simpson‘s Sound & Fury, Michael Kiwanuka‘s Kiwanuka and Fontaines D.C.‘s A Hero’s Death.
The Best Metal Performance nominees are In This Moment‘s “The In-Between,” Body Count‘s “Bum-Rush,” Code Orange‘s “Underneath,” Poppy‘s “Bloodmoney,” and a live version of Power Trip‘s “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe).”
Other announced nominees include The Black Keys‘ Dan Auerbach, Jack Antonoff and Ozzy Osbourne‘s Ordinary Man collaborator Andrew Watt for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.
The 2021 Grammys, hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah, will air January 31 on CBS.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.