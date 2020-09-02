Finneas releases new song, “What They’ll Say About Us”
ABC/Craig Sjodin Finneas has released a new song called “What They’ll Say About Us.”
In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, Finneas says he wrote the song after participating in a Black Lives Matter protest in June. He adds that the track was also by Broadway performer Nick Cordero, who died at age 41 of complications from COVID-19.
You can download “What They’ll Say About Us” now via digital outlets.
“What They’ll Say About Us” follows Finneas’ 2019 debut EP, Blood Harmony, which includes the single “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night.”
By Josh Johnson
