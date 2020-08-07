Finneas releases deluxe ‘Blood Harmony’ EP; listen to “1964” version of “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
ABC/Craig SjodinFinneas has released a deluxe version of his 2019 debut EP, Blood Harmony.
The expanded collection includes two bonus tracks: a song called “Break Me Heart Again,” as well as a new version of the single “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night,” dubbed “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night (1964),” which gives the tune more of an old-timey feel.
The original “Let’s Fall in Love” gave Finneas his first entry on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, and eventually peaked in the top 20 on the ranking.
You can also hear Finneas’ production work on his sister Billie Eilish‘s new song, “my future.”
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)