Finland To Introduce A Four-Day Work Week And Six-Hour Days
FILE - In this Saturday, July 29, 2017 file photo, Finland's flag flies aboard the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as it arrives into Nuuk, Greenland. Finland has come out on top of an international index that ranks nations by how happy they are as places to live. The World Happiness Report 2018 published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 ranked 156 countries by their happiness levels, based on factors such as life expectancy, social support and corruption. Unlike past years, the annual report published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network also evaluated 117 countries by the happiness of their immigrants. (AP Photo/David Goldman, file)
Finland’s prime minister, Sanna Marin, has overhauled the work week there by introducing a four-day work week comprised of six-hour days. She cites allowing workers to spend more time with family and enjoy their lives, culture and hobbies as the reason for the change. Up until now, the work week in Finland was five days per week and eight hour work days. Sweden underwent a similar trial in 2015 and found that working only six hours a day increased productivity. In November, Microsoft Japan introduced a three-day weekend for employees and productivity went up by almost 40 per cent. Here’s the complete story from The Sun.