Find out what inspired Luke Combs’ “5 Leaf Clover”

Fresh off the heels of his 15th No. 1 single “Going Going Gone,” Luke Combs has announced that a new track, “5 Leaf Clover,” is dropping this Friday, March 17.

Taking to Instagram to share inspiration for his upcoming song, Luke wrote, “A while back my buddy Newdy and I were looking around the clover plot at my house for 4 leaf clovers. I eventually found one, but shortly thereafter, he found a 5 Leaf Clover and I thought to myself, ‘Man, how lucky do you have to be to find a 5 Leaf Clover?’”

“Didn’t think too much of it at the time but wrote that down as a title in my phone,” he continues. “A few weeks later, I was writing with Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill and it came up. It still wasn’t really anything that jumped off the page to me, but I shared the idea and guitar melody I had with them and they loved it. We ended up writing the song that day. I eventually started playing it at shows and posting a video of the song, and y’all quickly let me know it was one I had to record; that’s why I’m super pumped for y’all to finally hear it THIS Friday, March 17!”

“5 Leaf Clover” will be included in Luke’s fourth studio album, Gettin’ Old. Due out on March 24, the 18-song record will also feature earlier-released tracks “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old,” “Love You Anyway” and “Joe.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.