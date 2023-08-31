Filson Launches ‘Traveller Collection’ Chris Stapleton Collaboration

Chris Stapleton’s alt-country vibe feels like a throwback to a simpler time.

A little gritty, a little grimy, and a little weary, Stapleton’s iconic voice is more backroad outlaw than slick Nashville. So, it makes sense that Filson — a brand all about waxed canvas, leather straps, and wool — might want to collaborate with him.

The result of Filson and Stapleton’s partnership is called the “Traveller Collection,” a five-piece kit born for life on the road.

The heart of the collection is the Outfitter Bag, a twill number with two compartments designed to hearken back to bags from Fison’s long history. A medium-sized duffel and drawstring-cinched backpack also make an appearance. And a dopp kit and suit bag round out the set.

