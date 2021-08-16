Fiery Fatal Crash On I-80 Through Construction Zone On Saturday

A Plainfield family is lucky to escape injury following a fatal crash on I-80 Saturday morning.
Illinois State Police issued a preliminary investigation which indicates that traffic was slowing due to construction on Interstate 80 eastbound just east of Larkin Avenue. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling eastbound approaching slowed traffic and struck the rear of Toyota driven by a Plainfield woman with her husband and 19 year old daughter inside.
The truck veered off the right side of the roadway striking several trees and a power line pole. Power lines fell on Interstate 80 shutting down all the eastbound and westbound lanes. The semi-truck then caught fire. A third vehicle driven by a Chicago woman was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 at the same location and was struck by the falling electrical lines from the truck’s contact with the pole.
The driver of the truck, a 54-year old male from Grand Rapids, Michigan was pronounced deceased on scene by the Will County Coroner. The occupants of the other two vehicles were not injured. All lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound at Larkin Avenue were shut down for the crash investigation and reopened at approximately 9:45 a.m.