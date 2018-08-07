FIANCEE’S FRUIT CRAVING LEADS MAN TO $111,902 LOTTERY JACKPOT

A Georgia man visiting his mother in North Carolina said his fiancee’s craving for fruit led him to a $111,902 lottery jackpot. Laney Pulley and his fiancee, Michell, were on their way to visit his mother in Spring Hope when they decided to stop by a store. “I went to pick up my fiancee on the way to see my mother,” Pulley told North Carolina Education Lottery officials. “She wanted a watermelon, so we stopped by the Food Lion and I

ended up buying some lottery tickets.” Pulley said one of his tickets turned out to be a winner in the July 21 Cash 5 drawing. “I started looking at the numbers and then at the ticket,” he said. “And I couldn’t believe it. I had Michell check it just to make sure. She goes, ‘I think you won!'” Pulley claimed his winnings Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. His prize came to $111,902, half of the $223,804 jackpot. He took the lump sum option and went home with $78,896 after federal and state withholdings. “It’s funny,” Michell said. “They didn’t even have a watermelon! Go figure.”