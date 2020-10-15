FGL’s Tyler Hubbard Is Recovering After Vasectomy
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tyler Hubbard of musical duo Florida Georgia Line, daughter and Hayley Hubbard attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Tyler Hubbard is on the mend after undergoing a vasectomy just three weeks after he and his wife, Hayley, welcomed their third — and clearly final — biological child. That doesn’t mean they’re finished adding kids to the family, however. The couple told People.com, “We’ve always felt that we would like to adopt one day, if the Lord opens that door and the timing is right, but for now our hands are full and we are so thankful.”
Tyler shared news of the vasectomy after his wife posted a family photo on Instagram in which the Florida Georgia Line singer was sitting with a bag of peas between his legs. Fans were quick to comment, and Hayley answered one person’s question about the peas with a laughing face emoji and a scissors emoji.
Tyler and Hayley welcomed their second son, Atlas, on Sept. 24th. He joins two-year-old big sister Olivia, and 13-month-old brother Luca.