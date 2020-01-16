FGL To Perform July 4th Concert At Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 14: Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, of musical group Florida Georgia Line, attend The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum debut to New American Currents Exhibition on March 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame)
Florida Georgia Line will perform a full concert on Saturday, July 4th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard and FGL Fest. The evening will include a fireworks show, new infield camping experiences and gourmet barbecue.
The 27th annual Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard will take place on Sunday, July 5th on the 2.5-mile IMS oval, with all of NASCAR’s biggest stars competing for one of the most prestigious victories in motorsports.