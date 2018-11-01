FGL sets down “Roots,” as they celebrate the opening of their new Nashville creative space

John Shearer/Getty EntertainmentFlorida Georgia Line celebrated the opening of their new creative compound with a party Tuesday evening on 21st Avenue, in Nashville’s historic Hillsboro Village neighborhood.

The new location brings together FGL’s publishing company, Tree Vibez Music, under the same roof as Brian Kelley’s wife Brittney’s fashion line, Tribe Kelley Trading Post. It also includes the work and play space known as meet + greet, which has its own espresso bar and café.

“We wanted to create a place in Nashville that brings together music, fashion, business … even coffee, all under one roof, and we couldn’t be more excited,” Tyler Hubbard says.

Brian continues the thought, adding, “Tyler and I are always creating, doing, and to be able to open up this space and share all of its creative energy and good vibes with our Nashville community is special.”

Earlier in the day, Brian and Tyler were in the studio working on their forthcoming album, the follow-up to 2016’s Dig Your Roots.

