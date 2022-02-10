FGL Celebrates New Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley
Celebrate Opening of Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit
Florida Georgia Line helped open their Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit, in Nashville.
It details the band’s ultra-quick rise to fame. Included in the exhibit are artifacts which tell the story of their career, including Hubbard’s saxophone (which he played as a kid), Kelley’s old-fashion baseball cap (which he wore in high school), Garth Brooks’ Takamine guitar, which was used to co-write “Cruise,” and helmets they sported in the 2016 music video for “May We All.”
Back in 2014, they had just finished opening for (touring with) country music legend, Gary Allan. Allan used to haze them into grilling burgers for both of their bands and crews, for weekend shows.
Fans can visit the Florida Georgia Line exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame until January 1, 2023.
The last exhibit was dedicated to Martina McBride.
The opening comes as the duo announce plans to “take a break,” and work on different projects. Kelley will tour.