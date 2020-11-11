      Weather Alert

FEVER 333 writes new song “Once Again” following election results

Nov 10, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Credit: Jonathan Weiner FEVER 333 has released a new song called “Once Again,” which was written and recorded in just 24 hours following the announcement of the U.S. election results on Saturday.

To hear the song, you need to text “ONCEAGAIN” to the number 81787. A 19-second snippet is streaming now via FEVER 333’s Twitter.

“Once Again” follows FEVER 333’s new EP, WRONG GENERATION, which dropped in October. The eight-track collection was written and recorded after frontman Jason Aalon Butler spent 13 days protesting in the streets of Los Angeles following George Floyd‘s death.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

