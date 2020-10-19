FEVER 333 unleashes new song, “BITE BACK”
Credit: D. Randall Blythe; Roadrunner Records/333 WRECKORDS CREW FEVER 333 has premiered a new song called “BITE BACK.”
The track is the lead single off the trio’s upcoming EP, WRONG GENERATION. You can download “BITE BACK” now via digital outlets.
Frontman Jason Aalon Butler wrote the lyrics to “BITE BACK” following 13 days of protesting following the killing of George Floyd.
“Everything in this song was what I’d seen during those 13 days and what I felt needed to happen,” Butler explains. “I saw buildings burn. I saw fights. I saw white allies stepping in front of the National Guard, because they knew they had a power those black bodies behind them did not.”
“What did you expect?” he continues. “When you put any creature in a corner for so long and show them how quickly life can be taken from them, I don’t know what other option there is but fighting back.”
WRONG GENERATION will be released October 23. That same day, FEVER 333 will launch a global livestream tour.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)