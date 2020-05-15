FEVER 333 teams up with DMC for “Animal” remix
Roadrunner RecordsFEVER 333 has united with Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run-DMC for a remix of the “Made an America” trio’s song, “Animals.”
The remix features a new verse from the “Walk This Way” rapper, backed with production by J Randy and Nellz. You can download it now via digital outlets.
“The culture that DMC and his group created and, no word of a lie, I applied what I learned from him to what you hear now in FEVER 333,” says FEVER frontman Jason Aalon Butler. “So it should come as no surprise when I say that this is one the greatest honors and achievements of my life in so many ways.”
“FEVER 333 gives me an opportunity to empower inspire and fight for all!” DMC adds. “Hip Hop, Punk Rock, and Hard Rock n Rock n Roll allow me to represent truth, equality, and goodness in a rebellious righteous religious way. I got a fever right now…and I’m proud to bring heat with FEVER 333!”
Along with listening to the remix, you can also buy exclusive 333 DMC merch to raise money for the Felix Organization in support of children in foster care.
The original “Animal” appears on FEVER’s 2019 debut album, STRENGTH IN NUMB333RS.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)