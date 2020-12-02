FEVER 333 announces 'Wrong Generation Townhall' streaming event
Credit: Jonathan WeinerFEVER 333 has announced Wrong Generation Townhall, a streaming event premiering this Friday, December 4.
Wrong Generation Townhall will feature a broadcast of a full FEVER 333 performance from the trio’s recent livestream tour, as well as a live Q&A session will the three band members.
For ticket info, visit FEVER333.Veeps.com.
FEVER 333 released a new EP, Wrong Generation, in October.
By Josh Johnson
