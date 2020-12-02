      Weather Alert

FEVER 333 announces 'Wrong Generation Townhall' streaming event

Dec 1, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Credit: Jonathan WeinerFEVER 333 has announced Wrong Generation Townhall, a streaming event premiering this Friday, December 4.

Wrong Generation Townhall will feature a broadcast of a full FEVER 333 performance from the trio’s recent livestream tour, as well as a live Q&A session will the three band members.

For ticket info, visit FEVER333.Veeps.com.

FEVER 333 released a new EP, Wrong Generation, in October.

By Josh Johnson
By Josh Johnson

