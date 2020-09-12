      Weather Alert

Female-Led Reboot Of “Doogie Howser” Headed To Disney+

Sep 12, 2020 @ 6:19am

A female-led reboot of “Doogie Howser” is headed to Disney+.  The new series is titled “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.” It will focus on Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a 16-year-old girl who works as a doctor in Hawaii.

The 10-episode half-hour comedy follows Kameāloha as she juggles a budding medical career and life as a teenager. The original series starred Neil Patrick Harris in the title role and ran on ABC for four seasons between 1989 and 1993.

 

MORE HERE

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands