Felon in Possession of Weapon Arrested in Bolingbrook

A 40-year-old Darien man has been charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon after an encounter with Bolingbrook Police on Tuesday afternoon. It was at 4:15 pm, Bolingbrook Police were called to the 400 block of North Bolingbrook Drive after receiving a call for an individual armed with a handgun. Officers were told that a male was walking in the area was behaving erratically and was observed with a handgun tucked in his waistband. Upon arrival, officers were told the suspect had entered the Headquarters Barbers Lounge at 425 North Bolingbrook Drive. A short time later, officers detained the individual as they were exited the barbershop.
Michael C. Dale, of the 8000 block of Captons Lane in Darien, was discovered to have a loaded Glock .40 caliber pistol. It was further learned that Dale is a convicted felon. Dale was taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and armed habitual criminal.