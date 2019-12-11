Feeling lonely? You’re Not Alone. Here’s Why.
Portrait of sad young woman.
Study: Nearly Half Of All American Feel Loneliness… and it’s about life stages.
A new study claims that nearly half of all of us, as Americans, experience feelings of loneliness and isolation.
Researchers at UCLA say 46 percent of Americans say they “sometimes or always feel alone;” while 47 percent feel “left out.”
Other studies have found that Americans experience a ‘spike’ of loneliness in their 20’s, another in their 50’s, and another spike after age 75.
Some of the factors for loneliness: Poor health, relationship status, and education level, according to researchers.