Feeling ‘Kind of Meh’? You’re Not Alone

The “Mood of the Nation” Gallup survey has found Americans feel kind of “meh.”

47% feel very satisfied with their lives, down from 50% last year. 31% are somewhat satisfied. And 11% are somewhat dissatisfied.

78% of Americans feel some sort of satisfaction with their lives… That’s down from 90% in January 2020, right before the start of the pandemic.

The Gallup poll, of 1,000 Americans, also shows that respondents who were married, made more than $100,000, were older, graduated from college, attended religious services, and identified as Democrats, tended to be more satisfied.

(Learn more, here: newser)