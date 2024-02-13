98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Feeling ‘Kind of Meh’? You’re Not Alone

February 13, 2024 11:00AM CST
Americans Feel Kind of Meh, Survey Shows

The “Mood of the NationGallup survey has found Americans feel kind of “meh.”

47% feel very satisfied with their lives, down from 50% last year.  31% are somewhat satisfied.  And 11% are somewhat dissatisfied.

78% of Americans feel some sort of satisfaction with their lives…  That’s down from 90% in January 2020, right before the start of the pandemic.

The Gallup poll, of 1,000 Americans, also shows that respondents who were married, made more than $100,000, were older, graduated from college, attended religious services, and identified as Democrats, tended to be more satisfied.

(Learn more, here:  newser)

