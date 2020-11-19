      Weather Alert

Federal Prosecutors Indict Four Madigan Associates In ComEd Bribery Scheme

Nov 19, 2020 @ 5:21am

Federal prosecutors are charging four close associates of state House Speaker Mike Madigan in connection with a bribery scheme involving ComEd. An indictment released yesterday names former Quincy lawmaker and lobbyist Mike McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former executive John Hooker, and lobbyist Jay Doherty. The four are each charged with bribery conspiracy, bribery, and willfully falsifying ComEd and Exelon books, records, and accounts. ComEd officials admitted in July to arranging jobs, subcontracting work, and monetary payments related to those jobs in exchange for assurances lawmakers would pass legislation favorable to the company.

