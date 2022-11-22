98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Federal Prosecutors Announce 30-Year Prison Sentence for Drug Trafficker Out of Plainfield

November 22, 2022 12:07PM CST
Federal Prosecutors Announce 30-Year Prison Sentence for Drug Trafficker Out of Plainfield

An international drug trafficker who partnered with Mexican drug cartels to purchase and transport large amounts of cocaine to the Chicago area and other parts of the U.S. is going to federal prison.  Luis Garcia was sentenced to 30 years behind bars.  Prosecutors say Garcia established a network of warehouses and front companies posing as legitimate businesses to distribute the cocaine and launder millions of dollars in proceeds.  The warehouses were located in Chicago, Naperville, Arlington Heights, and Plainfield, as well as in Texas and Georgia.

