FDA: These Hand Sanitizers Could Be Toxic

Jun 22, 2020 @ 1:05pm

If you’re stocking up on hand sanitizer, check the label – the FDA says some brands out there could be toxic.

Over the weekend, the FDA identified nine hand sanitizer products, which contain the toxic chemical methanol, also known as wood alcohol.

The listed brands include CleanCare NoGerm, Saniderm, Lavar 70, The Good Gel, All-Clean, and Esk Biochem.

Experts say if it’s ingested, methanol poisoning can potentially cause blindness, seizures, nervous system damage, or even death.

