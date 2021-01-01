FDA Now Waives $15,000 Fee – for Distilleries which Made Hand Sanitizer
The FDA is walking back that surprise $15,000 fee, which had been suddenly imposed upon distilleries which (stepped up to civic duty, kept folks employed and) made hand sanitizer, during the pandemic.
Earlier this week, distilleries found out they would be charged a hefty user fee, for making alcohol-based hand sanitizer – This is due to regulations which require them to register as a drug maker.
But on Thursday, the agency announced that the charge was a ‘mistake‘ and would be rescinded.
One senior HHS official said “Small businesses who stepped up to fight Covid-19 should be applauded by their government, not taxed for doing so.”
