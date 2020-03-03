FDA Announces New Coronavirus Test, Available by End of Week
As concerns over a coronavirus outbreak continue to ramp up even faster than the number of reported U.S. cases, health officials have announced the upcoming release of a kit that will allow doctors to test for the virus more quickly and efficiently.
Nearly one million of the coronavirus testing kits will be sent out by the week’s end, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn revealed on Monday. “We expect to have a substantial increase in the number of tests this week, next week and throughout the month,” Hahn says. “The estimates that we’re getting from industry right now, by the end of this week close to one million tests will be able to be performed.”
Up until now, the only test available was one developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, in addition to being available only for people who have come into contact with a known virus carrier, issues in processing the CDC tests have resulted in delays in getting back results. Here’s the complete story from CNN.