FCC Commissioner Wants TikTok Removed from App Stores

A top FCC official wants Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores, due to security concerns.
In a letter posted to Twitter, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr reports that the popular video app is secretly harvesting “sensitive data,” which is “being accessed in Beijing.”
TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, and has faced heavy scrutiny from U.S. security enforcement and regulators.
How concerned are you about protecting your data online?
What would be the reaction if TikTok was banned in the U.S.?