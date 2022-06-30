      Weather Alert

FCC Commissioner Wants TikTok Removed from App Stores

Jun 30, 2022 @ 6:06pm
Girl touching a screen of her smarthone. Blurred background

A top FCC official wants Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores, due to security concerns.

In a letter posted to Twitter, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr reports that the popular video app is secretly harvesting “sensitive data,” which is “being accessed in Beijing.”

TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, and has faced heavy scrutiny from U.S. security enforcement and regulators.

 

How concerned are you about protecting your data online?

What would be the reaction if TikTok was banned in the U.S.?

TAGS
#Apple #Beijing #ByteDance #China #FCC #Security #TikTok #Twitter Google
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Out of Your Home - Here's WHY
FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on Choosing the Yummiest Watermelon. Here's How.
Win Tickets to see the Zac Brown Band!
Win Tickets to Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On