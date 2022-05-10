      Weather Alert

FBI Warns Us about a New Text Message Scam

May 10, 2022 @ 12:31pm
Women's hand typing on mobile smartphone, Live Chat Chatting on application Communication Digital Web and social network Concept. Work from home.

There is a new scam hitting our phones, which you’ll want to watch out for.

The FBI‘s Internet Crime Complaint Center warns about a new text scam.

It involves receiving a text about bank fraud alerts, possibly receiving a warning that you’ll be contacted by a “fraud specialist,” and then, tricked into sending a transaction, to the scammer.

And this is really scary:

In these schemes, background information on the victims appears to have been well researched,” said officials.  “In addition to knowing the victim’s financial institution, the actors often had further information such as the victim’s past addresses, social security number, and the last four digits of their bank accounts.”

 

