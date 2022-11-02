98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FBI Releases Security Photo of PNC Bank Robber

November 2, 2022 4:01PM CDT
Share
FBI Releases Security Photo of PNC Bank Robber

The FBI has just released a security photo of the suspect who is connected to recent robberies at the Heartland Bank in Plainfield on Saturday, and the PNC Bank in Joliet on Sunday.

The suspect in both cases was listed as a male, about 25-years-old, wearing blue jeans, a dark baseball cap, white COVID-style mask and glasses. If you know of the whereabouts of this suspect, you’re asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also report your tip anonymously to tips.fbi.gov

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Nicely Signal to Guests That Your Party’s Over
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive

Recent Posts