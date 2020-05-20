Fauci, Cuomo, and Newsom: Women’s Underwear Is Selling Big

As bad as this pandemic has been, it has also created some legit sex symbols . . . especially DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, New York Governor ANDREW CUOMO, and California Governor GAVIN NEWSOM.
And a clothing company called Canava had the business sense to make women’s underwear with their names on it. And they’re cleaning up. The “Cuomo” panties are their biggest seller, followed by “Fauci” . . . then “Newsom.”
And just so you know, proceeds from the Cuomo and Fauci unmentionables go toward care packages for frontline healthcare workers in New York City . . . and California healthcare workers benefit from sales of the Newsom undies.