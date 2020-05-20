      Weather Alert

Fauci, Cuomo, and Newsom: Women’s Underwear Is Selling Big

May 20, 2020 @ 11:21am

As bad as this pandemic has been, it has also created some legit sex symbols . . . especially DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, New York Governor ANDREW CUOMO, and California Governor GAVIN NEWSOM.

And a clothing company called Canava had the business sense to make women’s underwear with their names on it.  And they’re cleaning up.  The “Cuomo” panties are their biggest seller, followed by “Fauci” . . . then “Newsom.”

And just so you know, proceeds from the Cuomo and Fauci unmentionables go toward care packages for frontline healthcare workers in New York City . . . and California healthcare workers benefit from sales of the Newsom undies.

TAGS
#Cuomo #Fauci #Newsom #Underwear
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands