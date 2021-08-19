Fatal Shooting in Joliet Township Under Investigation

An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old Joliet Township resident was shot and killed. On the night of Sunday, August 15th, at 10:55pm, deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Pheasant Run Apartments off of Route 53 after learning a person may have been shot in the parking lot. Deputies located the victim occupied in a gray Kia Spectra, which had struck a parked vehicle. Deputies located the victim, Lorenzo Gibbons, who was unconscious and bleeding from the head from an apparent gunshot wound.
Gibbons was transported via helicopter to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood but was pronounced decease the following day. Detectives with the Will County Sheriff’s Office recovered shell casings on scene and were able to determine that the shooting occurred in the southbound lane of Illinois Route 53 in front of the apartment complex entrance. An investigation in the incident is ongoing.