Fatal Shooting And Subsequent Police Chase Ends In Diamond, IL
The Will County Coroner reporting the death of a male subject who was pronounced deceased at 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 in the 300 Block of Grant Ave., Joliet. The male subject appears to be the victim of a gunshot wound.
At approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28th, Joliet Police Officers responded to the 300 block of Grant Avenue reference to a subject who was fatally shot. Officers located the suspect vehicle right after the shooting happened and began to pursue it. The suspect vehicle fled westbound on I-80 and then southbound on I-55. Officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed near Diamond, IL. All of the occupants fled the vehicle into nearby woods. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to assist. Officers were able to place two subjects into custody. Joliet Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are coordinating a search of the area for the remaining occupants.
This is still an ongoing and active investigation.