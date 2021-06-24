Fatal House Fire Overnight in Joliet

At 2am on Thursday, June 24th, the Joliet Fire Department responded to a single family home for a structure fire at 816 Black Rd. The fire was located by a Joliet Fire Department ambulance responding to an EMS call. Upon arrival, crews encountered fire in the front portion of the home. During the primary search, a 56-year-old female resident was located. This victim was pulseless and not breathing. Crews performed life saving treatment and transported the woman to Amita Health St. Josephs Hospital, where she passed away. There were no other occupants in the home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Joliet Fire Department press release