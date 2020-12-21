      Weather Alert

Fatal Crash on Southbound I-55

Dec 21, 2020 @ 5:39pm

A 64-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 55 just after Caton Farm Rd. Authorities were called to the scene just after 1:00 this afternoon to a single vehicle in the ditch. Upon arrival, they found Benito Macias of Kewanee in the car, who succumbed to his injuries. Police and fire closed the right lane just before 1:15, then closed all lanes for investigation and removal of the car at 3:15, for about two hours. An autopsy will be performed on Mr. Macias later today to determine cause of death.

