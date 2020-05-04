      Weather Alert

Fatal Crash On I-80

May 4, 2020 @ 5:56am

One person is dead following a crash on I-80 near Morris. It happened just before midnight on May 3rd. An SUV was parked on the shoulder of I-80 at the Brisbin Road exit and was entering back into the westbound lanes of I-80 when the vehicle was struck by a semi-tractor trailer. The driver of the semi was pronounced dead at the scene according to Grundy County Coroner office.

Two people in the vehicle were transported to area hospitals.

Westbound I-80 is blocked between Brisbin and Ridge Road and the exit from westbound I-80 exit to Brisbin is also blocked off.

