Fatal Crash On I-55 Had 7 People Standing Around Two Stopped Vehicles

Illinois State Police releasing more information about the fatal crash that shut down southbound I-55 at Joliet Road this week. The crash involved 3 vehicles. A Nissan Pathfinder was stopped on the left shoulder and a Chevy Equinox was also stopped by partially blocking the left lane of traffic. In all there were 7 people either standing near or around the vehicles. A third vehicle struck the rear of the Equinox and rear passenger side of the Pathfinder. The driver of the Equinox along with two others were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver died of his injuries at the hospital and identified as 22 year-old Arnoldo Garcia from Bensenville.
The southbound lanes of I-55 was closed for three hours on Tuesday, November 9th between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.
The Illinois State Police continue to investigate the crash remain.