Fatal Crash on I-55 Claims Life of Local Teen

January 3, 2023 2:50PM CST
An 18-year-old from Bolingbroook was killed in a Monday night single car accident on Interstate 55. It was 11:40 pm on January 2nd that a Grey Hyundai Elantra was on I-55 SB near Renwick Road when the driver appears to have lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons.

The car left the road and into a ditch, where the Elantra struck a tree. The driver was later pronounced deceased by the Will County Coroner. The name of deceased teen is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

