98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Fatal Crash In Wilmington

December 21, 2022 5:32AM CST
Share
Fatal Crash In Wilmington

The office of the Will County Coroner, Laurie H. Summers, is reporting the death of of a Godley woman. Thirty-two year old Lindsey M. Murphy, was pronounced deceased at the intersection of Lorenzo Rd. and Will Rd. in Wilmington Township, on December 19th at 2:25 am.

Ms. Murphy was involved in a single motor vehicle incident. An autopsy was performed on December 20th, with preliminary results that showed multiple injuries due to a motor vehicle mishap.

The Will County Sheriff’s Police are investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.

Popular Posts

1

Recycle Your Old or Broken Holiday Lights - Here's Where - Easy!
2

Does Holiday Music Stress You Out?  Here’s Why - and What to Do
3

Holiday Lights Up? When You Turn Them Off Each Night = Fire Safety
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Retail & Postal Experts Say 'Wrap Up' & Get Packages Out NOW
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog

Recent Posts